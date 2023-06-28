MINOT, ND (KXNET) — It was a “first date” or sorts Tuesday at Minot’s Roosevelt Park Zoo as the new male giraffe in town, Kioni, got to meet in person the zoo’s two female giraffes, Kianga and Amani.

Two-year-old Kioni, the newest giraffe at the zoo

Kioni arrived at Roosevelt Park Zoo May 21 from the Oklahoma City Zoo in Oklahoma City. Since then, he was kept quarantined from the two females.

On June 27, zookeepers allowed Kioni to venture into his new habitat alone to get a sense of his new surroundings. By noon that day, the staff felt he was comfortable enough with his new home to let Kianga and her daughter Amani come in and greet their new companion.

Two-year-old Kioni came to Minot’s Zoo with a recommendation for breeding with the two female giraffes once he is old enough. Amani will turn two in September and her mother, Kianga, is 23.

Zoo officials don’t expect any calves to be produced for at least the next few years.