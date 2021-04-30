RTC now offering 10 gig internet speed

In this week’s business beat, a telecommunications provider is now offering a new internet speed.

RTC just launched 10G internet speed where users can download content, within seconds.

“We don’t want our customers being held back by their internet. By offering 10 gig internet to our customers, it allows our local communities to compete globally with new jobs, economic growth and innovation,” said Brooks Goodall, the chief operations officer/general manager.

RTC provides service to 11,000 people within 6,000 square miles.

RTC is located in the Parshall area.