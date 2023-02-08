RUGBY, N.D (KXNET) — A Rugby priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple instances of sexual crimes.

During an interview with law enforcement on January 23, 2023, an unnamed woman stated that between March and June of 2021, she had committed multiple sexual acts with Father Neil Pfeifer while he was serving as a priest at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church and her ‘spiritual advisor’. During their interactions, the woman stated that Father Pfeifer had, on multiple occasions, kissed her on the mouth, groped her breasts, rear, and private area, and forcibly placed her hand on his penis. She also stated that the two had engaged in oral sex on two occasions — and that the two had ‘simulated sex’ while Father Pfeifer was clothed and she was in her underwear.

On February 1, Father Pfeifer was interviewed in Rugby at the Pierce County Law Enforcement Center, where according to court documents, he admitted to being the woman’s ‘spiritual advisor’ as well as kissing, inappropriate touching, and receiving oral sex from her, as well as the aforementioned simulated sex.

As a result of this accusation and the following confession, Father Pfeifer was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation by Therapist in Logan County. This, however, was not the only instance of Father Pfeifer being charged with a sex crime.

Earlier in the month on January 13, another unnamed woman stated that while visiting Father Pfeifer at the St. James Basilica on December 17, 2022, the priest pushed her onto her back on his bed, and then laid on top of her before kissing her on the lips and neck in a clear state of arousal. When the woman pushed Father Pfeifer off of her and went to leave the room, he reportedly asked for a hug, after which he began groping the woman’s breasts and rear and kissing her. The victim then states that Father Pfeifer asked if he could put the woman on the counter to take a picture of her — an offer which was declined as the woman left the rectory.

On February 2, 2023, Father Pfeifer was interviewed in Rugby at the same law enforcement center about the December incident. According to court documents, Father Pfeifer confessed to kissing the woman (who he was aiding in regard to depressive issues) and asking her for a hug in the rectory, but stated that he does not remember groping her. Father Pfeifer stated that at the time, he was on a steroid for ear issues, which had negative effects when combined with the alcoholic beverages he and the woman were drinking at the time.

In regards to the December incident, Father Pfeifer was charged in Stutsman County with one count of Sexual Assault and a second count of Sexual Exploitation by Therapist.

KX News left messages for Father Pfeifer at a number listed for him, but we have not heard back.