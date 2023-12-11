RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota’s small towns are a very important part of the state, in terms of both history and industry… and soon, one of these communities, Rugby, will have the opportunity to appear on the big screen.

Rugby has been selected to be featured in a 2024 docuseries known as “My Town” — which will highlight the major aspects of small towns throughout North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

“The video episode will focus on major aspects of life in North Dakota, Pierce County, and Rugby,” explains the Rugby Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Vice President Kevin Leier, “such as our health care system, excellence in education, community engagement and activation, business opportunities, and so forth.”

The docuseries will be produced by Cory Hepola, who has had previous success working with small towns on documentary projects: his “Rural by Choice” series (which focused on Ottertail County in Minnesota) won a regional Emmy award. Now, he hopes to approach other small towns and counties — including Rugby — in a similar “humorous and authentic” manner.

“This is such an important story to tell,” Hepola states. “Right now, there’s an accepted narrative that rural America, is dying, and that’s simply not true. With ‘My Town’, we’ll show the world the opportunity, innovation, and talented people who make our thriving rural communities beautiful.”

Understandably, Rugby itself is eager to see the episode come to fruition: not only for the docuseries itself, but in the hopes that it will draw more individuals to the area, whether for tourism, work, or settlement purposes. The city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB), Job Development Authority (JDB), and EDC — as well as many local organizations and businesses — have pledged their support for the “My Town” program. The group has also applied for grant funding through the ND Department of Commerce’s Regional Workforce Impact Program, to expand their publicity and include more examples of community members who have achieved career, business, and life goals.

“Addressing issues impacting workforce availability is a means to help retain and grow existing businesses.” Laurie Odden of the Rugby Chamber and CVB added in the release. “A visit to a community can be like a first date for someone exploring places to live, work, and play. The ‘My Town’ series is a way to make a charming first impression.”

Filming in the Rugby area will take place during the week of May 20, 2024. While he is in the area, Hepola will speak at a community event — but the nature, date, and time of the speech are still being determined. Updates on the filming and event will be posted to the Facebook pages of the Rugby Chamber, CVB, and JDA.

The series will premiere on October 24. For more information on “My Town,” visit Cory Hepola’s page on Facebook.