Runaways rise by the year in the Capital City

Police in the Capital City tell us more and more kids are running away every year.

There were 33 more runaways last year than in 2019, and Bismarck is on track for another year high already.

“Kids say different reasons why they run away, whether it’s home-life, stricter rules at home so they want to be with their friends,” explained School Resource Officer Scarlett Vetter.

“We’ve increased from 150 runaways a year to last year, we ended up with 183 runaways, and we’re already on that trend this year.”

So far for 2021: “I believe we have hit… I believe we’re about 50,” Vetter said.

If the trend continues at this rate, Bismarck could see 200 runaways in 2021.

Vetter has been a School Resource Officer in Bismarck for four years. She says social media has become a big tool in bringing kids home.

“If you go back to many years ago, a lot of the times, missing people were put on posters or milk cartons, things like that,” she shared.

Within one week in February, Mandan Police posted and located two runaways.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says when a kid goes missing or runs away, it becomes a team effort between all local law enforcement agencies and the community.

“The more eyes and ears that you have out there, the better off the community and the safety for everybody,” he added.

The Sheriff says his department didn’t cite any runaways in 2020, but that doesn’t mean deputies didn’t take calls from homes where a child could not be located.

“We’re not out there apt to put everything right on social media, to begin with,” he said. “It would be when we’re starting to run out of, I guess leads, of where this individual is.”

So, are there safety concerns with posting pictures and information about runaways online?

“I guess you can look at it as most kids put most of their life already out on social media,” Officer Vetter responded.

She says the increased likelihood of bringing a child home safely far outweighs the risk.

“I think it’s good, but you gotta be careful how you use it,” Sheriff Kirchmeier said.

And at the end of the day, law enforcement says it works.

“Absolutely,” Vetter added. “The longer that they’re on the run, the more at risk they are and so we just want to locate them as soon as possible.”

Sheriff Kirchmeier says social media has become a law enforcement tool in more ways than one. Deputies also use it to locate suspects and to seek out the public’s help with other investigations.