BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Are you looking to be a leading leg in the field of agriculture? If so, it’s time to leave your roots and sow seeds across the community.

Rural Leadership North Dakota is now seeking Participants for their latest program. The program began 20 years ago, and is focused on developing agricultural and community leaders. They also intend to provide participants with leadership skills, such as thinking critically and creatively, communicating effectively, self-awareness, decision making, strategic planning and managing conflict.

For 18 months it includes seven in-state seminars with experts; tours of agricultural and community businesses and three out-of-state trips to meet with agricultural, business and government leaders — and even a trip to another country in 2025, which aims to teach participants about international agricultural and community issues. Previous classes visited Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Thailand, Vietnam, Chile and Spain.

This year’s classes begin in November. To learn more about Rural Leadership and apply for the classes, visit their website.