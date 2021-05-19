RV business booming in Bismarck

Many Americans who canceled vacation plans this past year decided to buy a recreational vehicle and hit the road instead.

RV sales have spiked since 2020, with one RV rental company, Outdoorsy, reporting more than 4,000 percent growth from April to October of last year.

The business has continued into 2021, according to those at Swenson RV and Marine in Bismarck.

Store Manager Brian Heck says sales usually slow down in the winter, but this year they didn’t. He says many of those purchasing are first-time buyers.

“We never really had a slower winter this year, just took off. Maybe December was a little slow but other than that it took off from January and we haven’t slowed down yet. The most common answer I get is that they’re just sick of sitting at home. They want to get out and do something. They’ve been saving for vacations or this that or the other thing and can’t go on them or can’t do them anymore but they still want to get out and be away from home and do stuff,” Heck said.

While some trips were stalled because of COVID, new data shows travel is picking back up, and it’s not big cities seeing an uptick. Airbnb has seen significant increases in searches for tents, houseboats, farm stays and treehouses.