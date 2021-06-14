Ryan Buick GMC teams up with DAV for Flag Day Veterans Appreciation event

“Flag day is a great day but in Minot, we celebrate our military, we celebrate the United States flag 365 days a year,” Mayor Shaun Sipma said.

An event 15 months in the making finally happened on Flag Day. The first-ever Veterans Appreciation Flag Day Event was held at Ryan Buick GMC Cadillac. General Manager John Gaddie said everyone from the community was welcome to join the celebration and honor the military veterans of Minot.

“Obviously if it wasn’t for the veterans we wouldn’t be able to have events like this,” Gaddie said. “So the fact that we are doing this for the veterans it’s for them, I can’t show our gratitude enough to them and it’s just one little way that we can do it.”

Commander of Chapter 4 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Dave Benjamin said all of the money raised from the fundraiser will go toward the Disabled American Veterans Organization and the services they provide to veterans.

“The veterans home, the veterans cemetery. We have a scholarship that we fund,” Benjamin said. “We support the folks that On the Water Incorporated, which is a group that takes Veterans fishing, disabled Veterans fishing, at no cost to the Veterans.”

The program ended with a flag folding demonstration and playing of the taps.

Ryan Buick GMC’s pledge to match every dollar donated resulted in a total of $3,200 presented to the local DAV.