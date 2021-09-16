Sabanto working to bring autonomous farming to North Dakota

Top Stories

by: WDAY News

Posted: / Updated:

In a world where everything is turning robotic, the farming industry is no exception.

Grand Farm held its autonomous nation conference on Thursday in Horace which welcomed in tech representatives and Sen. John Hoeven.

The group discussed autonomy in everything from space to weaponry and farming.

Craig Rupp, the CEO of Sabanto, spoke at the event. Sabanto is working to bring autonomous farming to North Dakota.

Rupp says his technology will be important in adapting the industry.

“1/3 of the U.S. farmers are over the age of 65. Twenty years from now, the entire industry of agriculture is going to change drastically, and who is going to do the fieldwork?” said Rupp.

Rupp says his tractors are already operating in seven states — and will soon have an eight to call home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories