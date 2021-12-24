Saint Paul man arrested for DUI near Max after crashing into McLean County Sheriff’s vehicle

A Saint Paul man who Highway Patrol says was driving under the influence on Highway 83 just south of Max crashed into a McLean County Sheriff’s vehicle on Friday afternoon.

A McLean County deputy was outside of his patrol vehicle assisting a driver during poor road conditions and freezing rain around 3 p.m. when the 30-year-old man was traveling on the highway to Crosby.

Highway Patrol says the man lost control of his vehicle and struck the sheriff’s vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

He was charged and arrested for DUI.