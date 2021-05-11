Sales of pickup trucks continue to increase

Have you noticed more pickup trucks out on the road over the past year?

For the first time ever, pickup truck sales surpassed that of car sales in April of 2020.

Ryan Barth from Bill Barth Ford says the trend has continued to “pick up” over the past year. Barth also says there’s a chip shortage in all vehicles.

As a result, manufacturers are choosing to use those chips in the trucks instead of cars.

Barth said, “There’s a lot more incentives that the manufacturers are throwing out there to make these expensive trucks affordable. And they ride like a car and have the features of a car so people are definitely trending towards them.”

According to Motor Intelligence, passenger cars outsold pickup trucks by over half a million units in recent decades.