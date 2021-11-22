Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Salvation Army in Bismarck is hoping Christmas will not be interrupted for many families.

The group is seeing a volunteer shortage right now. The nonprofit hopes to raise about $450,000 all while needing 400 ringers to help fill the 4,000 hours.

There are about 16 locations in total for the Bismarck and Mandan area.

The organization helps families by providing toys, clothing and assistance with rent and utility costs.

“We have a few bell ringers signing up right now. In fact, this weekend we lost out from one of our bigger weekends, we didn’t have the bell ringers,” Salvation Army Maj. Nelson De La Vergne said.

Information on signing up for bell ringing can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories