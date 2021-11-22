Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

The Salvation Army in Bismarck is hoping Christmas will not be interrupted for many families.

The group is seeing a volunteer shortage right now. The nonprofit hopes to raise about $450,000 all while needing 400 ringers to help fill the 4,000 hours.

There are about 16 locations in total for the Bismarck and Mandan area.

The organization helps families by providing toys, clothing and assistance with rent and utility costs.

“We have a few bell ringers signing up right now. In fact, this weekend we lost out from one of our bigger weekends, we didn’t have the bell ringers,” Salvation Army Maj. Nelson De La Vergne said.

Information on signing up for bell ringing can be found here.