Salvation Army warns of food voucher scam circulating

Something you don’t see often…Major Nelson De La Vergne with the Salvation Army says they’re being scammed.

De La Vergne says scammers are texting unsuspecting people, telling them the Salvation Army has $200-300 vouchers for food — and all they need to do is stop by the Salvation Army offices.

This is simply not true.

“I believe it’s probably a scam and it’s just somebody that’s trying to hurt us in some way during this season because we try to do so much in this season, because it is Christmas and that’s what the Salvation Army– you see us most during Christmas time and I think that’s what’s happening. Somebody is thinking ‘Hey, let’s try this,’ but we do not provide any kinds of food vouchers,” De La Vergne said.

The Bismarck Salvation Army does have a food pantry that is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10:30 each week but, it does not provide food vouchers.