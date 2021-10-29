Coronavirus
Sanford: 97% of workforce complying with vaccine mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A dominant provider of health care in the Upper Midwest says 97% of its workforce has complied with a mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday or potentially lose their job.

Sanford Health in July announced it was mandating COVID vaccinations for all its employees.

Sanford has 46 hospitals and more than 200 senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. It’s based in Sioux Falls and has major medical centers in Fargo and Bismarck and Bemidji, Minnesota.

The company has a total of about 48,000 employees. B

Based on its estimates, fewer than 1,500 employees remained unvaccinated Friday.

