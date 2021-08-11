Sanford Bismarck names new CEO

Sanford Health in Bismarck is announcing new leadership on Wednesday.

Dr. Todd Schaffer has been named the new president and CEO of Sanford Bismarck, following Dr. Michael LeBeau, who will take on an enterprise leadership role within Sanford.

Schaffer is a family medicine physician who’s been with Sanford for about seven years. He also serves as a Colonel and the State Surgeon for the North Dakota Army National Guard and has served four tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The region Schaffer will oversee is based in Bismarck but includes central and western North Dakota up to the Canadian border as well as northern South Dakota.

“We really pride ourselves at Sanford to be a team of teams, so when you look at our administrative team, our physician team, our nursing team — we all work very cohesively in order to overcome challenges. My vision will be to continue that and really lean on the power of each individual that works for us,” Dr. Schaffer said.

Schaffer’s transition into his new role is expected to be done by the end of the year.