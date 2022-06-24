Sanford Health clinics are now offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months to 4 years old.

This is the final group in the U.S. that has been approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanford began administering its very first vaccines to young patients early Friday morning.

KX News spoke with one mom and former pediatric health professional, Nicole Lennick who was excited to come in Friday and get her little one the vaccine.

“Initially, right when the vaccine came out, I was worried because it was new, but now, I’ve read a lot about the safety and effectiveness of it, and I know that is going to protect him,” Lennick said.

Her son, Memphis, is 23 months old and fits right in the new age limit for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine.

Right now with the recent variants, one Sanford Pediatric Hospitalist, Danielle Thurtle, says children are more susceptible to the virus.

“I think it’s underreported how severe Covid can be especially in this younger child age group. COVID-19 is actually in the top 10 cause of death in the United States for the last two years for children, so we can prevent one of the top 10 causes of death just by getting this very safe and effective vaccine,” Thurtle said.

But should parents worry about vaccine side effects?

Doctor Thurtle says the most common side effect in was pain at the injection site.

Then, the next most common side effects were fever, headaches and fussiness. So we asked how Lennick prepared Memphis for the vaccine.

“Give him a good breakfast and bring his blanket. He’s a blanky boy,” Lennick said.

Both Lennick and Dr. Thurtle say if you are a parent on edge or considering the vaccine as an option for your child, just do the research and speak with your family’s pediatrician first.

“The real burden of COVID-19 for the community especially here in Bismarck has been the missing school days, and because of this, having to miss work to care for your kids. Right now, for this age group, we can really get back to work and their normal lives”, says Dr.Thurtle.

In a statement, the CDC says vaccinating this young age group can provide less risk for serious COVID-19 illness among the children.

Memphis took his shot like a champ and pediatric specialists say though the pain is temporary the impact is long-lasting.

For more information on the vaccine for children visit https://www.sanfordhealth.org/conditions-diseases/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/vaccine.