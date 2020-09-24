Sanford Health honored with award from United States Department of Defense

According to the Department of Defense Sanford Health is one of the top employers for those who put their lives on the line for this country.

Sanford is one of 15 recipients in the country to recently receive the Freedom Award from the DOD.

The award recognizes employers who support National Guard and reserve members.

KX spoke with the Vice President of clinics for Sanford who is also a veteran and a current member of the guard who says they don’t do it for the awards but to take care of those who’ve served.

“We know that through the training in the military that they are a great member of team and they’re also leader of team. So we really look to our serving service members and veterans to kind of be leaders in our organization,” said Todd Schaffer, the Vice President of clinics for Sanford Health.

There will be an award ceremony this weekend at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.