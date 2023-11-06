BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Sanford Bismarck Medical Center has added a state-of-the-art weapons detection system at its emergency department entrance.

Sanford officials say the system at the Emergency and Trauma Center will, “enhance existing security measures by providing an extra layer of protection against potential threats.”

Every patient, visitor and employee will have to go through the screening process when entering the facility through the emergency department’s main doors.

“This system uses proven technologies that will quickly identify and prevent the introduction of weapons in our emergency department,” says Todd Schaffer, president and CEO of the Bismarck region of Sanford Health.

Sanford officials says the system can tell the difference between real threats and the everyday metal items people carry with them like belts and jewelry, or medical implants, such as heart monitors.

A Sanford security officer will be stationed near the machine 24 hours a day, seven days a week.