Sanford Health to open specialty clinic in Northwest Bismarck

To better serve those with special health needs, Sanford plans to open a new specialty center in Northwest Bismarck.

The Sanford Northern Sky Clinic is set to open in early May.

10 providers with specialties ranging from endocrinology, to neurology, and rheumatology will be moving into the facility.

We’re told this is a much-needed expansion for both providers and patients.

“The demand is absolutely there for all these services.

The clinic will be a much much needed addition to these service lines.

What it means to a patient is simply don’t have to wait 6 weeks.

We can wait a week to get into those types of providers,” said Michael Salwei, Executive Director of Neuro-Sciences, Sanford Health.

Salwei also says Sanford plans to continue to recruit more specialists for the facility as time goes on.