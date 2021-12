As the year comes to a close, Sanford Health has released its list of 2021’s most popular baby names.

The top five girl’s names are:

5. Olivia

4. Evelyn

3. Charlotte

2. Emma and Harper tie

1. Amelia…for the second year in a row.

The top five boy’s names are:

5. Hudson, Leo and Owen tie

4. Asher and Liam tie

3. Jack

2. Henry and Theodore tie

1. Oliver…which moved up from its No. 2 spot in 2020.