BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Sanford Health and Safe Kids Bismarck-Mandan are teaming up with local agencies to host a Safety Day on Aug. 11 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. outside the North Dakota State Capitol building.

Families are invited to learn about bicycle safety, medication safety, pet safety, safe sleep, witness an ATV and vehicle rollover simulator. Event goers can also participate in fun activities that include a bounce house, face paint, bicycle helmet fittings, obstacle course and food trucks.

Participating agencies include Safe Kids Bismarck-Mandan, Sanford AirMed, Bismarck Fire and Rescue, Bismarck Police Department, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health, YMCA, Sanford Bismarck Children’s Hospital and child life services, Sanford Trauma Services and more.

The event is free to the public.

You can learn more about Safe Kids Bismarck-Mandan on their Facebook page.