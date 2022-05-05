SaNoah LaRocque is our newest Miss North Dakota USA 2022.

The Bismarck resident won the title on Sunday.

LaRocque was born in Belcourt and is an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

In Facebook posts, LaRocque said she’s thankful for the “outpouring of love and support” she’s received and can’t wait to share her journey.

Miss North Dakota USA 2022 (left) & Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2022 (right) | Courtesy: Future Productions, LLC

“Three years ago, I vowed to bring this crown home to the Turtle Mountains. Today, it finally happened!

My name is SaNoah LaRocque, I am a citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, and I am Miss North Dakota USA 2022!

I would not be the person I am— would not have the experiences or success I’ve had— were it not for my tribal identity. This crown is for the People.

During my reign, I intend to set an example for disadvantaged youth. There is no limit to what can be accomplished.

THANK YOU to everyone who’s been apart of this journey. My grandparents, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Justiss, Gabby, Regan, friends and family from across the United States. I will make you proud!

Next stop: Miss USA ” she wrote on her personal page.

The Miss North Dakota Teen USA pageant was also held on Sunday, with Berkley Lundeen, of Minot, taking first place home.

The competitions, which are held annually, consist of three segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear and interview.

To see LaRocque’s journey to Miss USA and Lundeen’s journey to Miss Teen USA, follow the Miss North Dakota USA and Miss North Dakota Teen USA Facebook pages.