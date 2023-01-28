BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when.

A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do so than others. This begs the question: is North Dakota a good place to hang your hat, or should you seek to spend your twilight years elsewhere?

To identify which states are the most retirement-friendly, WalletHub compared each state on their Affordability, Quality of Life, and Health Care, which were then evaluated using 47 relevant metrics graded on 100-point scales. Each state’s weighted average across these metrics was then considered and used to rank their overall retirement-friendliness.

According to the study, the top ten states to retire in based on the surveyed statistics are the following:

Overall Rank State Total Score Affordability Quality of Life Health Care 1 Virginia 57.55 16 11 11 2 Florida 57.43 9 4 28 3 Colorado 57.41 14 27 5 4 Wyoming 55.60 5 9 38 5 Delaware 55.49 6 33 18 6 New Hampshire 55.0 31 5 7 7 South Dakota 53.61 25 30 9 8 Minnesota 53.50 40 2 1 9 Idaho 53.20 15 17 31 10 North Dakota 53.03 22 25 20

While North Dakota may not have any record numbers, we go maintain above-average results on most of the different categories being weighed. Only our Property Crime Rate and Adjusted Cost of Living are below the average 25, with our Life Expectancy and WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking resting above the median.

Despite the weaker sections, North Dakota more than makes up for it with a large labor market that is friendly to older individuals seeking work, as well as a good number of healthcare facilities across the state. All of these averages put together not only moves North Dakota above the national standard for states to retire in but lands it as one of the best.

To view the full report, visit this page on WalletHub’s website.