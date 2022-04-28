The newest and arguably cutest additions to the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot made their first official public appearances on Thursday.

The zoo announced the names of the three tiger cubs that were born last month.

The cubs’ father got to reveal their genders by tearing open boxes containing three cannons filled with one pink and two blue colors!

Brothers Dmitri and Luka and sister Viktoria weigh 10 to 12 pounds each as of this morning.

Zookeepers say that their mom, Zoya, has been taking great care of her new babies and her motherly instincts kicked in right away.

“They’re kind of like feisty little kittens. So they, but they are playful too. They’ve been playing with enrichments and they’ve been snuggling with each other. They’re pretty cute, they’re just kind of like what you would think for cats,” said Zookeeper Taylor Rafferty.

You can visit these sweet bundles of joy at the tiger exhibit’s dayroom and they’ll roam the rest of the exhibit as soon as they’re big enough.