BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Small nonfarm businesses in 17 North Dakota counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are aimed at offsetting economic losses due to reduced business revenues caused by drought that began August 29.

The primary North Dakota counties eligible for the loans are Benson, Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pierce, Ramsey, Rolette and Towner.

Neighboring North Dakota counties eligible for the loans are Eddy, McLean, Nelson, Pembina, Renville, Sheridan, Walsh, Ward and Wells.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” SBA Disaster Field Operations Center-West Director Jeffrey Lusk.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage,” Lusk noted. “These loans have an interest rate of 4 percent for businesses and 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.”

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the initial disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 6, 2024.