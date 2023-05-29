BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As different websites, businesses, and forms of technology branch out across the world, it only stands to reason that scams looking to take advantage of these ideas are also on the rise. In the past, we’ve seen this be the case with romance scams, fake bills, phony tech support, and many, many more tricks designed to steal your money and personal information. Unfortunately for those of us in need of work, scams that take advantage of job advertisements are another recent concern to be aware of.

The Federal Trade Commission is now warning those searching for a new job to be aware of work scammers — who take outdated advertisements from real employers, change them, and post them on career and job-focused websites like Linkedin or Indeed. However, when you apply for these positions, the scammers will attempt to ask for information relating to your Social Security number or the number of your bank account so that they can deposit your salary, or send you a check to cash to purchase equipment. This allows them to gain access to your private data and funds — and if left unchecked, can cause serious damage to both your identity and your bank account.

While these scams can be widespread and devastating, they have many clear giveaways that can help you sniff out one before it strikes. Here are a few tips from the FTC about identifying false job offers while you’re on the internet.

Make sure to visit the official website of any organization or company you are applying to before applying for anything. Most company pages will include a ‘Career Opportunities’ or ‘Jobs’ section which will have accurate information about open positions and individuals to get in contact with. See what others are saying in regards to the company. Before applying for a job, look up the name of the company along with terms like “scam”, “steal”, “review”, “fake”, or “complaint”. You might find others who have been scammed by similar offers, or any particular offers to watch out for.

If you see a suspicious post, you can tell the FTC directly — as well as learn more about combating scams — by visiting this page.