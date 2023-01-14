BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone with a phone or on the internet knows of the dangers that scams can cause. False claims, calls, and phishing links not only intend on stealing money from their hapless victims but also gather their personal information to open them up to more scams. It’s a vicious cycle, but one that is constantly on the rise.

The more we depend on technology, the more common these scams are — and in 2022, some of these scams were more common than others. In a country where people need to save all the money they can, these cons can put a major dent in our trust in others and our savings goals. Thankfully, the information lookup site BeenVerified has identified a few of the most common scams that took place in 2022 to be aware of in their 2022 Phone Scam Monitor Report — as well as offering a few tips on how to avoid them.

In order to come up with the results listed below, BeenVerified analyzed call complaints logged on their reverse phone lookup tool from October 19 of 2019 to October 12 of 2022. The total number of complaints examined (over 160,000) was then categorized based on the type of scam and the year in which it took place. This data only applies to scam calls reported from victims within the United States.

The largest change from 2021 noted by the survey and reported scams were a huge uptick in scams occurring on certain websites, with payment and transaction sites being particularly egregious.

Rank Type of Scam % Change from 2021-2022 1 Facebook Marketplace 184.8% 2 Zelle 86.0% 3 Tax/IRS 55.4% 4 WhatsApp 32.1% 5 Paypal 31.8% Fastest-Growing Scams in 2022

The growth of Facebook Marketplace only serves to increase the number of scammers on it, and unfortunately, this means people will have to work harder to sniff out the real deals among the rapidly-growing number of cons on the website.

When it comes to phone and text scams, however, the categories tend to be broader. Here’s a list of the top types of scam messages that BeenVerified found in their list of reported scams for the previous year, as well as what they are and how they steal your hard-earned cash.

Rank Type of Scam % of Comments 1 Business Imposter 15.1% 2 Romance 14.3% 3 Bank/Credit Card 10.3% 4 Debt/Loan 6.6% 5 Free Money 6.4% Top Scam Messages of 2022

1: Business Imposter Scams – For the second year in a row, business imposter scams were the most popular that plagued the phone lines of people across America, taking up 15.1% of every categorizable comment (only up a half point from last year). Usually, these scams feature claims of false charges and purchases, requesting the victim call a number to sort the charge out. This call to the ‘company’ usually leads to scammers trying to obtain personal information.

2: Romance Scams – These scams (in which someone pretends to be a romantic partner to scam money or gifts out of someone) have seen a tremendous uptick from 2021, growing from 10% of all complaints in 2021 to 14.3% in 2022. This is probably because it also seems to be the most profitable: of every scam category, these romance scams result in the largest financial losses of every scam recorded by BeenVerified’s survey,

3: Bank and Credit Card Scams – About 10% of the complaints recorded were reported as bank and credit card scams. In a manner similar to business imposter scams, these typically pretend to have locked one’s credit card or confirm false purchases.

4: Debt and Loan Scams – While not as large as the growth in romance scams, these have also seen a major uptick in 2022 (6.6%, up from 5.3% in 2021). Debt and loan scams pretend to take callers to court for bad debt and loan forgiveness programs.

5: ‘Free Money’ Scams – Everyone could use a little extra cash, but listening to the offers on your phone is not a good idea. 6.4% of reported cons this year lure people in with free money by pretending their victim won lotteries and sweepstakes but needs to pay fees to receive them. Scammers generally claim to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, Mega Millions, or Powerball.

It’s also worth noting that this idea of changing top messages isn’t exclusive to 2021-2022: records from 2020 show that changes in the record were present from 2021, with Delivery being a huge scam in 2020 but falling off the list entirely in 2021 (probably due to the pandemic).

Rank Type of Scam % of Comments 1 Delivery 16.9% 2 Business Imposter 13.5% 3 Social Security 12.5% 4 Romance 8.5% 5 Bank/Credit Card 5.9% Top Scam Messages of 2020

Rank Type of Scam % of Comments 1 Business Imposter 14.6% 2 Romance 10.0% 3 Bank/Credit Card 8.0% 4 Warranty 7.9% 5 Social Security 7.5% Top Scam Messages of 2021

While scams are becoming more and more common, there are plenty of ways to stay alert and aware of scams. KX has written multiple articles on the topic in the past, but for a refresher course, here are a few important tips to fend off the scammers:

Never respond to any message you may believe is a scam. If you believe something is genuinely wrong with your credit card or bills, directly call the companies in question.

Never click links in these fishy messages.

Never provide personal information to anyone over the phone- even the last four digits of your social security number – unless you have previous dealings with the caller.

Do not allow anyone to have remote access to your computer unless you have contacted the official company using their verified business phone number.

Never pay for anything using gift cards. Not legitimate business will ask you to pay for a bill, shipping cost, or anything with gift cards.

To view the entire study of 2022’s phone scams, visit this page on BeenVerified’s website.