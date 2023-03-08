BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Works has released a time table for when it will focus its snow clearing efforts in downtown Bismarck.

According to the department, the street crews will be removing snow in the Bismarck downtown “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” areas, March 9-10, from 12:01 am – 7:00 am. Vehicles parked on these streets during the restricted dates and times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

More specifically:

Thursday, March 9 , beginning at 12:01 am – 7:00 am: East – West streets in the downtown areas.

, beginning at 12:01 am – 7:00 am: in the downtown areas. Friday, March 10, beginning at 12:01 am – 7:00 am: North – South streets in the downtown signed areas.

The department warns people to move vehicles off the streets and keep them off the streets until snow plows are finished in the area. Again, the Bismarck Police Department will be towing any vehicles parked on these streets.

Businesses along these signed street cleaning areas that have not already been cleaned should have their sidewalks cleaned before midnight on their designated day.