Search for attempted murder suspect in Bismarck

Bismarck Police say they are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Mason Schuh is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Schuh is described as a 5’9″ white male with brown hair, brown eyes, and approximately 155 lbs.

Schuh is accused in a shooting Friday night in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say at about 7 pm last Friday night they received a report of a vehicle being shot at multiple times.

It happened in the 1600 block of Burnt Boat RoadPolice say three occupants were in the reporting vehicle that made the call.

Mason Schuh is accused of being in a car that pulled alongside that vehicle.

An 18-year-old male is suspected of driving the vehicle Schuh was in. Police say there were no injuries.

The driver has been arrested for accomplice to attempted murder, but formal charges are pending.

If you have information on Schuh’s whereabouts you can call Bismarck Police at 701-223-121