Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (KXNET) — As temperatures rise, so does the need for seasonal workers, and the job market is red hot with openings right now. With a still-tight labor market, employers nationwide are increasingly having to get creative in hiring for the busy summer season. Minot Air Force Base is one of those places.

Leaders need summer workers in order for families living on base to enjoy the short time they have here, to the fullest. Although Minot Air Force Base is considered a part of Minot, it is its own bustling community. It has everything you could need: restaurants, schools, grocery stores, and endless recreational options. But seasonal workers can be hard to come by in such a niche area.

“We’ve seen it be a little bit more challenging.” said the Commander of the 5th Force Support Squadron, Maj. Joseph Andersen. “I think there’s a misconception that people can’t work on base if they’re not military affiliated, which is the further from the truth. We want people from the Minot community to work here. It makes us a stronger base.”

He says, Air Force Base Parks leaders are hiring all sorts of recreation staff.

“We are currently hiring caregivers for our child development center, for our youth center. We’re looking for cooks, bartenders, wait staff, golf course operators, and recreation workers for outdoor rec. So, really if a person is interested in working on the base, we have numerous jobs available.”

But one of the most needed job positions on base is lifeguards. Leaders need to hire 10 full-time lifeguards in order to open the Base’s public pool at normal hours.

Maj. Andersen, explained, “We have a lot of military members and their families that live here on base. And once it hits those summer months, it gets a little bit harder to out and about. We have a lot of families with younger kids and loading up the car, driving all the way into town, it’s something people like to do, but when we have the convenience of being able to just go across the street from your own house to a pool it makes it a lot better for that morale.”

Minot Air Force Base is offering anyone over the age of 16 a job on the spot, who is willing to provide the resources needed.

“Right now we just need a person who can basically keep their head above water,” said Maj. Andersen. “We are offering a lifeguard certification course on June 5th. So, they will have to get their CPR certification, their testing, and their lifeguard certification. But that’s something that we are going to go through and train and offer to the whole class on base once they’re hired.”

Teen employment is a crucial part of the summer workforce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages and salaries increased 5.1% between March 2022 and 2023. So experts say, right now is the perfect time to dip your toe into the job waters.