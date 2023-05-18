(KXNET) — Two more reasons to buckle up when you drive starting May 22: An extra seat belt enforcement campaign runs from Monday to June 4 and, on August 1, authorities will be able to pull you over directly for a seat belt violation.

Law enforcement’s latest “Click It Or Ticket” campaign, May 22 – June 4, means additional police will be on city, county and state roads, looking for people not wearing their seat belts.

Preliminary North Dakota data for 2022 shows that 69 percent of crash fatalities involved those who were unbelted in cases where seat belts were present in the vehicle.

“Buckling up is the best thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” said Grant County Sheriff Garrett Harding. “‘Click It or Ticket’ may sound like it’s all about enforcing the law, but really it’s about saving lives and making sure everyone gets home safe.”

Meanwhile, on August 1, seat belt laws in North Dakota will change so that officers can directly pull over vehicles where people are not wearing seat belts. Right now, seat belt laws are a “secondary enforcement,” meaning law enforcement can only issue a seat belt citation when a driver is pulled over for a different infraction and found not to be wearing a seat belt.

Occupants in the front seat must be buckled up, regardless of age. All occupants younger than 18 must be properly restrained regardless of their location in a vehicle.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is a part of a Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy and Vision Zero initiative to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roadways. Summer H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.

Visit VisionZero.ND.gov to learn more about North Dakota’s primary seat belt law and the Vision Zero initiative.