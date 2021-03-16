GoFundMe created to help cover funeral expenses of Dickinson teen killed over the weekend

3/16/21, 8:03 p.m.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family with funeral expenses of the 15-year-old Dickinson boy shot and killed on March 13.

The GoFundMe, created by Carmita St Pierre, says the boy who died was Jose A. Morales. It describes him as “a momma’s boy, always willing to help with his younger siblings and went everywhere with her.”

St Pierre called the shooting an accident, and said, “With such a sudden loss it can be very hard financially for his family. There has been an account set up under Jose A Morales Benefit at the Gate City Bank. The funds raised will go towards Jose’ funeral expenses to help the family out. If you can not donate please share. Thank you all for your support during this difficult time.”

As of publishing time, $3,460 has been raised of a $8,000 goal.

3/16/21, 11:42 a.m.

Dickinson Police arrested a second person in connection with the fatal shooting of a Dickinson 15-year-old on March 13.

Jesus Torres, of Dickinson, was taken into custody on Tuesday, accused of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators allege Torres, 18, helped in discarding the firearm used in the Saturday shooting. Authorities recovered the weapon Monday afternoon.

Torres was taken to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center where he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old arrested on negligent homicide charges in the shooting remains in custody at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. A detention hearing for his case has been rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

3/15/21, 2:02 p.m.

Two unrelated shooting incidents in Dickinson this weekend left one teen dead and two people injured.

In the first, police responded to St. Alexius Hospital around 1 a.m. on Saturday after a 15-year-old was dropped off by friends with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the teen died shortly after arriving.

According to Dickinson Police, investigators believe the shooting took place at a residence in east Dickinson. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and evidence was collected.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. Police said the victim and the suspect were known to one another.

Police say they are still investigating, and anyone has information to contact them at 701-456-7759, leave an anonymous tip using the Badlands Crimestoppers app or visit the Crimestoppers website.

In a second incident, Dickinson Police responded to another shooting this weekend involving a juvenile.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to St. Alexius Hospital for a report of two people suffering minor gunshot wounds.

An 8-year-old male juvenile and his 28-year-old father were injured when a handgun the juvenile was handling discharged, striking the juvenile in the finger and the father in the stomach.

Neither of the injuries were life-threatening and both individuals were treated and released.