State health officials confirm two additional cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Dakota, one in Cass County and one in Ward County, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The individual from Cass County has a history of international travel; the public health investigation continues in both cases.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 from Cass County is a woman in her 20s and the individual from Ward County is a man in his 60s. 

So far in North Dakota, 223 individuals have been tested, 220 were negative and 3 are positive. 

“We anticipate there will be additional North Dakotans who test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, we urge residents to prepare, not panic, and to follow social distancing recommendations,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. “Take steps such as ensuring you have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks or explore whether there are options to telecommute. Individuals should follow the presidential guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

