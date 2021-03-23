Coronavirus
Second COVID-19 strain found in North Dakota

Two different COVID-19 strains have been found in North Dakota: the U.K. variant, and now, the California variant.

With COVID-19, the spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor located on the human cell, but what officials are finding in these new variants is that these strains are binding quicker and easier.

This makes it more contagious for people to catch and more critical when it’s contracted.

Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell says with fewer restrictions and more people going out, it could lead to a spike in cases.

“It starts replicating. That increases the risk for more mutations and the potential creation of an even more dangerous virus. So the best way to respond to this is to not spread the virus,” explained Dr. Connell.

Dr. Connell did say the vaccine is also one way to fight against mutated variants.

