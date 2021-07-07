Secretary of State Al Jaeger to retire in 2022

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says he’s retiring in 2022 when his term is up, after he marks 30 years in office.

Jaeger was first elected the Secretary of State in 1992 and re-elected seven times. He served through 15 legislative sessions.

The Beulah native told KX News he’s “pleased with the progress that has been made,” and he believes he and his staff have contributed to “a better life” for the state’s residents, some of which they may not know.

He says in 1993, everything was done with paper. The first website for his office was launched in 1997, now providing election information and filing for almost all of the business and licensing functions online.

“I have been very blessed and am very grateful to the state’s voters to have given me the opportunity and privilege to serve as their Secretary of State,” said Jaeger.