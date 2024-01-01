BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One goal the federal government has for the new year is to help more Native Americans become homeowners. However, that’s not as easy as it sounds –especially when it comes to tribal land. Thankfully, the Section 184A Home Loan Guarantee Program offers loans that are specifically designed to help our tribal communities.

The loan is only available to Native Americans, Alaska Natives, tribes, tribally designated housing entities, and Native American Housing Authorities. This helps to make sure more federal dollars find their way to our tribal members.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure that all these funds get out to where they’re needed,” says Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, “which is to all of you, and the work you’re doing in your communities.”

Section 184 loans can be used in several ways — including to construct and rebuild homes or refinance existing mortgages.

The loan program is managed by the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Section 184 loans (mortgages that can be used to buy homes both off and on Native American reservations) are based on market rate, not credit. Those interested only need to have a debt-to-income ratio below 41%.

