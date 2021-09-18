See-Saw ride of temperatures continues, chance of rain Sunday night

Two very different air masses were sitting over western North Dakota on Saturday afternoon. Off to the west, it was very hot with temperatures in the 90s, and also very dry with dewpoints barely out of the teens in some spots. This prompted red flag warnings off to the west which have since expired.

Off to the east, conditions are much more comfortable, with dewpoints in the 50s and temperatures in the 70s. Heading into the weekend, dew points are going to level out across the region, mostly settling in the 40s, with a few chances for some showers Sunday evening into Monday morning.

After an above-average weekend in terms of temperature, we can expect cooler conditions to begin the workweek, as many places will remain in the 60s and possibly upper 50s in areas that may have more cloudcover.

Our upper-level flow will come from the northwest to begin the week, and that will keep those cooler temperatures around for Tuesday, before temperatures slightly rise on Wednesday. Models are hinting at more of a zonal flow going into Wednesday, which gives a bit of uncertainty in just how much temperatures will rise.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea