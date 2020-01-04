Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid reported missing from I-90 rest area in Montana

(KTVQ-TV) BILLINGS, MT — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid, after the 16-year-old was last seen at a I-90 rest area between Billings and Hardin around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release.

Not Afraid is described as a five foot nine inches tall, 133 pound Native American female. She was last seen wearing a black coat, grey sweater, blue jeans, and grey ankle boots.

Not Afraid has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.

Not Afraid left a disabled vehicle at the I-90 rest area at mile marker 474 between Billings and Hardin. She left a disabled vehicle at the rest area and was seen on foot walking into an adjacent field to get to the rest area, the release stated.

She is possibly intoxicated and not dressed for cold weather conditions, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at 406-665-9780, or dial 911.