JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — Authorities are investigating a semi-trailer crash that occurred about 40 miles west of Jamestown near exit 217 earlier today.

Images from the scene show a semi-trailer on its side on or near the driving lane with other vehicles on hand to deal with the crash.

There are no details yet as to any injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.