Sen. Cramer hosts press conference about Missouri River water levels

Sen. Kevin Cramer hosted a press conference focused on the reduction coming soon to the Missouri River water levels.

In the upper basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expecting a runoff of 14.7 million acre-feet, which is 57 percent of the typical average.

They have already begun releases to reduce water levels at the Garrison Reservoir from 20,000 cubic feet per second down to 13,500 cubic feet per second.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Water Management Division Chief John Remus says this is the 10th lowest run off in the upper basin’s history due to the drought.

“We’ve seen that the drought really began last summer and we’ve seen as people in North Dakota are aware, our large storage reservoirs, Fort Peck, Garrison and Oahe, we have been drafting those in order to serve the authorize purposes,” explained Remus.

Remus says depending on how much snowfall there is this year will depend on when the water levels will rise.