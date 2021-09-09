Sen. Cramer hosts roundtable with Goldman Sachs CEO as guest speaker

As part of his new series “The Bully Pulpit,” Sen. Kevin Cramer hosted his first guest David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs.

The roundtable discussion took place Thursday at the University of Mary, giving North Dakotans involved in the energy industry an opportunity to ask the financial leader some questions.

Questions ranged from the financial sector’s role in supporting clean energy efforts to economic opportunities and why investors turn away projects like coal.

Cramer says his goal is to show the opportunities North Dakota has to offer.

“Provides the opportunity not just for a banker to have a discussion with a potential borrower or a lender, borrower relationship. But that it presents a platform where a lot of people are paying attention and it allows us to tell this story throughout the country and the world. The story that most people don’t know or hear,” said Cramer.

Cramer says he has also spoken to leaders from JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup about coming to North Dakota.