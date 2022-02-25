The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put our ongoing investigation into the management of the Legacy Fund front and center yet again.

The Legacy Fund is invested in Russian government bonds that directly support Vladimir Putin’s government.

In October of 2021, KX News filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) open records request for the Legacy Fund fiscal year 2020-21 foreign holdings. Between June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the Legacy Fund was invested in four Russian bonds.

There were three holdings in the Russian Federation and one in a subsidiary of the majority Russian state-owned gas company, Gazprom.

As of 2019, Gaz Cap SA is a subsidiary of JSC Gazprom, the Russian-owned gas giant.

Gazprom was one of the largest natural gas companies in the world and dominated in Russia.

Many North Dakota taxpayers may not be aware that their Legacy Fund dollars could be helping Putin’s government.

We asked Sen. John Hoeven if he thinks the North Dakota taxpayers would support their Legacy Fund dollars being invested in Russian government and corporate bonds that are controlled by Putin’s government.

Here’s what Hoeven said:

“Clearly we don’t want to have investments that would, you know, in any way help Russia, obviously. Anything along those lines, so, but I’m not familiar with what’s in there but that would be my reaction off the top of my head,” said Hoeven.

OK, because I just pulled up the 2021 foreign holdings in the Legacy Fund, and there are four accounts: three are directly Russian Federation, and one is Gaz Cap, which is Russian energy, also controlled by the Russian Federation. Do we need to get out of those right now?

“Well, that would be first I would say. Maybe that’s another way we can put pressure on Russia. Any way we can take steps like that, put pressure on Russia, we should do it,” explained Hoeven.

In Friday’s meeting of the State Investment Board, we are not aware of even one member raising the subject about our tax dollars being invested in Russian bonds.

In the coming days, we will be asking the State Investment Board for comment about our Legacy Fund investments in Russia.

See more of “North Dakota Legacy Fund: Who is in Control?” investigations: