Sen. John Hoeven discusses importance of water infrastructure projects

Local, state, and U.S. officials all met Monday with one very important topic on their mind — water projects.

Senator John Hoeven, along with other leaders, got a tour of the Snake Creek Pumping Plant, as they discussed its current construction.

Senator Hoeven discussed the importance of advancing water infrastructure projects throughout the state.



Currently, North Dakota has two big water projects going on: The Eastern North Dakota Alternate Water Supply Project and the Northwest Area Water Supply Project.

Hoeven showed Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau and Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Brent Esplin how these projects are key to the quality of life, here in our state.

“You can see how important water is for our growth and for the economic development of our state and so this is just incredibly important,” Hoeven said. “He [Beaudreau] is here to help us keep the pedal to the metal and get these projects done.”

Hoeven adds that the historic drought conditions impacting much of the state right now are underlining the exact need for reliable water supplies.

On Tuesday, Hoeven and Beaudreau will tour the Theodore Roosevelt National Park to discuss its needs moving forward.