Sen. John Hoeven says he’s positive for COVID-19 after being tested Tuesday afternoon.

He was tested after being notified he was exposed, according to a statement from his office. He’ll be in quarantine through Sunday. He also added that he’s asymptomatic.

“While asymptomatic, I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’ve consulted with the Senate Physician and will continue to follow the recommendations of my health care provider,” Hoeven’s statement read.

He’s fully vaccinated and has received his booster.