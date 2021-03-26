North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven visits Texas-Mexico border

Republican Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, visited the Texas-Mexico border to assess the recent surge of migrants entering the United States illegally.

Hoeven, along with a delegation led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), met with border patrol agents, reviewed U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations and processing facilities, visited border crossings and held a roundtable with local officials, according to a press release from Hoeven.

At the Texas-Mexico border today reviewing the ongoing illegal immigration crisis, meeting with border patrol agents & reviewing CPB operations and facilities. pic.twitter.com/HNY3OSl8kh — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) March 26, 2021

Hoeven said the U.S. is facing an “unprecedented crisis” at the southern border at a critical time, referring to the pandemic.

“…we continue pressing the [Biden] administration to enforce our immigration laws, resume construction of the border wall and work with Congress to ensure we have in place the infrastructure, personnel and technology needed to secure the border. Border security is vital to our national security,” he said.

A tweet on Friday from Hoeven says Thursday night, the delegation joined Border Patrol agents working the night shift and “witnessed individuals illegally crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the U.S.”

Last night we joined Border Patrol agents working the night shift & witnessed individuals illegally crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the U.S. We appreciate the work being done by CBP but the Biden admin. needs to work with us and do more to enforce our laws. pic.twitter.com/W7Lpr75hPo — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) March 26, 2021

In the video, Hoeven says the delegation visited the border to bring attention to migrants, and to “get changes made” to current policies.