BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senator John Hoeven and his colleagues announced the bipartisan passing of a resolution to designate November 5th as National Bison Day.



Hoeven states that this new holiday commemorates our national mammal and the significant role that bison have played throughout our nation’s history. He went on to add that, as a symbol of strength and resilience, the bison reflects the pioneering spirit shown by Americans throughout our history.

In 2016, Sen. Hoeven and Sen. Heinrich introduced the bipartisan National Bison Legacy Act, which recognized the bison’s significance in American history and designated it as the United States’ national mammal. This bill was later made into law, and now, the national holiday only serves to reinforce our reverence for these cultural icons.

“It is fitting that we remember the vigor and force that the bison represents, as well as the pioneering spirit of our nation this great animal symbolizes,” said Sen. Hoeven.

You can view the full text of the resolution here.