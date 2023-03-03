BISMARCK , N.D. (KXNET) — This week Senator John Hoeven met with General Glen VanHerck, Commander of the U.S. Northern Command, or NORTHCOM, and North American Aerospace Defense Command to discuss issues with unidentified aerial phenomena, and how to address national security concerns related to them.



Senator Hoeven stated it’s vital that the nation develops a defense strategy for America’s airspace. He also says the Grand Forks region can play an important role in that.

“I had a very good meeting with General Glen VanHerck, Commander of NORTHCOM,” said Senator Hoeven. “His mission is really security of the homeland from a military standpoint, and we think Grand Forks has a lot of resources that could be brought to bear in terms of encountering this whole UAP issue.”

Senator Hoven says he will continue to work with VanHerck and others on the best way to defend America’s security.