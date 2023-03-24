2023 Business Pitch Challenge Winners (l to r) – Brandon Koch, Jed Geer and Brad Anderson of Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole.

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — A popular recreational venue that opened in 2022 is the winner of the Mandan 2023 Business Pitch Challenge.

Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole received $750 in cash prizes, other prizes and a chance to earn a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund.

The business is a cornhole event center featuring a full bar, axe throwing and other activities.

The company was one of four finalists in the final voting Thursday. It is run by Jed Geer, Brad Anderson and Brandon Koch.

Judges evaluated applications and executive summaries of business plans submitted by finalists as well as their live pitch presentations and responses to questions.

The first runner-up in the Mandan Business Pitch Challenge is Inside Park, an indoor park geared toward young children, planned by Brittany Kennedy. Her concept is for one-of-a-kind, parent-monitored indoor playground for children ages six months to 12 years.

Third place honors go to Just You Studios, a home office and entrepreneurial community connecting local creative entrepreneurs with area resources, by Katie Bowers.

The other finalist is Josette Dupree of Big Stick Cigars, a vintage tobacconist’s shop.

All finalists received prizes plus coaching from the N.D. Small Business Development Centers (NDSBDC).

You can get details on the 2023 pitch challenge, the entrants and more here.