The man guilty of burning down the historic Elbowoods Church will spend 2 years behind bars.

Rode Vocu pled guilty in federal court to the April 22, 2019 fire.

Monday, Vocu was sentenced to 27 months in jail, and 3 years of probation after release for the arson charge.

The church south of Deepwater Bay in NW McLean County hadn’t been used in decades, however people in the area were heartbroken by the loss.