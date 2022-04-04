One of the three adults charged in the February death of a 5-year old boy has pleaded not guilty.

Serenity Foots is charged with child abuse and neglect of the 5-year-old. She pleaded not guilty on both charges.

A trial date is set for Aug. 2.

The other defendants, Russell James and Rolanda Doyle also appeared via Zoom.

However, James and Doyle were not prepared to enter pleas today.

Another hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police say they found video on Doyle’s cell phone, showing 5-year-old Geremy Doyle looking dazed, wobbling around off-balance, and falling and hitting his head.

The autopsy determining the cause of Geremy’s death is pending.